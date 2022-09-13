Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Board of Elections to begin routine voting machine testing

The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced that routine logic and accuracy testing will begin for the county’s voting machines.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections announced that routine logic and accuracy testing will begin for the county’s voting machines in preparation for the November elections.

Board of Elections officials say the testing helps ensure that ballots, scanners and all other components of the voting system are configured properly and working as intended. Per the announcement, testing will begin on Sept. 15.

“Before every election we test the voting equipment to ensure it is election-ready,” said Sara LaVere, Director of the Brunswick County Board of Elections. “To promote transparency, the process of scanning ballots and sealing equipment is open to the public and will be live streamed.”

Open to the public, testing is planned to run through Sept. 21 and follow the following schedule:

  • Thursday, Sept. 15: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 16: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 19: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 21: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For those unable to attend in person, a daily livestream will be available. Per the release, once testing is complete, the machines will be reset to ensure that no test information remains on the systems. The equipment will then be sealed.

For more information about the testing and to view the livestream, please visit the Brunswick County Board of Elections website.

