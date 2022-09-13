Senior Connect
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington

Near the intersection of Front St and Market St in downtown Wilmington in November of 2021.
Near the intersection of Front St and Market St in downtown Wilmington in November of 2021.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose.

Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street to Grace Street and on Princess Street from Front Street to 2nd Street. Jewelry, decorations, clothes and more will be for sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can preview some of the artists at this year’s craft walk on the event’s website.

The event is organized by Cool Wilmington, which also organizes the Riverfront Farmers Market and a variety of other local happenings.

