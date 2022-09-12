Senior Connect
WPD searching for missing juvenile

WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie.
WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing juvenile.

WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jeans with black and yellow spots and Nike shoes.

Cromartie was last seen on Sept. 10 at around 5 p.m. heading east towards 13th St. WPD describes the missing individual as having black hair and brown eyes. Cromartie is reportedly 6 feet tall and weighs 200 lbs.

The Wilmington Police Department asks anyone who sees Tremanye Cromartie to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

