WPD asks for public’s help in hit and run case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Sept. 5.

According to the WPD, the incident took place in the 3900 block of Market Street at approximately 6 p.m., and the victim suffered minor injuries.

Police released a pictured of a dark grey or silver sedan connected to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609.

