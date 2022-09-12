Senior Connect
Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges days before trial, sentenced to 10 years

Scott Crocker
Scott Crocker(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years stemming from incidents in Horry County and Myrtle Beach in 2020.

Scott Crocker, 44, of Wilmington, N.C., pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of heroin and first-offense trafficking in methamphetamines days before the start of his trial.

Honorable Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch sentenced Crocker to 10 years in prison, according to Assistant Solicitor Adam Harrelson who prosecuted the case.

