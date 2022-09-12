USDA announces recall for select Sunset Farm Foods Inc. sausage products

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that approximately 4,480 pounds of sausage produced by Sunset Farm Foods Inc. is being recalled due to extraneous material contamination.

Reports state that “thin blue plastic” has been found within the sausage. Per the announcement, the following product is being affected by this recall:

28-ounce vacuum sealed packages of “Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage” with a sell by date of Oct. 28, 2022

The recalled products were produced on June 30, 2022 and bear the establishment number “P 9185.” Per the release, the products were available for purchase in retail locations in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

As of this time, there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled products. Per the USDA, consumers who are concerned about injury or illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Per the FSIS report, consumers currently in the possession of this product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

For more information, please visit the USDA website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.