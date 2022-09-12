Senior Connect
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.

The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting.

The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The session is open to the public.

Beautification efforts for downtown, including sidewalk cleaning and the blueberry bush project, will also be discussed, per the announcement.

For more information about the meeting, visit the Town of Burgaw website.

