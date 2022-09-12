Southport seeking Historic Preservation Commission applications

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that applications are being accepted for an appointment on the Historic Preservation Commission.

Per the city’s announcement, the commission will:

Take inventory of properties that have historical, architectural, cultural and archaeological significance

Review proposals concerning alterations, additions and other projects in the Southport Historic District

Help protect and preserve local districts and significant structures

Applications can be submitted through Sept. 26, per the release.

For more information, visit the City of Southport’s website. Those wishing to apply should contact Dorothy Dutton, Southport City Clerk, at (910) 457-7900 ext. 1010.

