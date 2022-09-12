Senior Connect
Southport seeking Historic Preservation Commission applications

The City of Southport announced that applications are being accepted for an appointment on the Historic Preservation Commission.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that applications are being accepted for an appointment on the Historic Preservation Commission.

Per the city’s announcement, the commission will:

  • Take inventory of properties that have historical, architectural, cultural and archaeological significance
  • Review proposals concerning alterations, additions and other projects in the Southport Historic District
  • Help protect and preserve local districts and significant structures

Applications can be submitted through Sept. 26, per the release.

For more information, visit the City of Southport’s website. Those wishing to apply should contact Dorothy Dutton, Southport City Clerk, at (910) 457-7900 ext. 1010.

