Proposed development includes nearly 4,000 single family homes and 2,100 acres in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The East Lake Planned Development includes a total of 4,918 housing units on 2,114 acres near the NC-140 and U.S.-74/76 interchange. The Brunswick County Planning Board will discuss the rezoning for the project at their meeting on Monday, September 12.

Criteria Development is applying for the development on the behalf of the owner, Uchman Towers, LLC, which is based in Winnabow.

A development of this size comes with extra scrutiny; recommendations from the county’s Technical Review Committee include at least 25 acres for a viable school site and a site indicated for a future Fire/EMS facility.

The average density would be 2.9 units per acre including 3,925 single family homes, 693 townhomes and 300 multi-family units. In the current plan, 23 acres are allocated to commercial use.

Ahead of a traffic study by the local metropolitan planning organization and/or NCDOT, the developers have submitted a traffic study based on the preliminary site plan. On an average workday, the study found that the development would add approximately 32,000 trips. Many of these would US 74/76 and I-140, with the former being hit particularly hard. The developers anticipate the area needing new turning lanes and possibly new traffic signals, but a more in-depth traffic study will likely be performed if the project moves forward.

Even if the project is reccomended by the Planning Board and approved by the county commissioners, the current estimated time of completion is 2032.

