Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders, study says

An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health...
An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders in late adolescence.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A study found women who use marijuana while pregnant may put their kids at risk of mental health disorders in late adolescence.

Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis analyzed data from an ongoing study tracking nearly 12,000 youths as they grow into young adults.

They found marijuana use by mothers after about five or six weeks into pregnancy was associated with attention, social and behavioral problems that persisted into early adolescence – 11 and 12 years of age.

They said those conditions may put kids at a greater risk of developing mental health disorders and substance abuse in late adolescence, when youths are usually most vulnerable to such disorders and behaviors.

The authors said the results further support caution when it comes to using marijuana during pregnancy.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Erik Estrada, who starred in the 70s & 80s hit show "CHiPs", is going to host a new television...
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie.
WPD searching for missing juvenile
PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey
PCSO searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Oak Island Fire Department responds to beach bonfire
Oak Island reminds reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
For Rent sign
New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines