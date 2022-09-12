Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw.

Per the announcement, attendees will be provided a tour of the shelter. New PCHS merchandise will be available to purchase during the event as well.

Additionally, tickets for the annual PCHS raffle and spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be for sale. Low-cost spay/neuter information, as well as information on how to get involved will be covered during the open house, per the release.

For more information, please visit the Pender County Humane Society website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.