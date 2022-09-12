PCSO searching for missing juvenile

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

PCSO is looking for 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey. She was last seen on Sept. 9 at around 7 p.m. near Electric Lane in Hampstead.

According to their release, Bailey was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. She is a white female with curly, blonde hair.

PCSO stated that their resources indicate that Bailey was in the area of Market St. and Mercer Ave. in Wilmington on Sept. 10 at approximately 7 p.m.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Rebecca Bailey is asked to contact Detective Barnes at the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515.

