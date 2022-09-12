Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners is meeting on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss potentially reducing the right of way requirements for some streets.

Submitted by a developer, the request would cut the right of way from 60 to 50 feet for two-way streets going north and south in subdivisions, while the minimum would remain 60 feet for streets going east and west.

The commissioners will also consider a request from the NCDOT to provide $62,898 in funding to make up for a bike lane project costing more than anticipated.

You can find the full board agenda on the Town of Ocean Isle Beach website. You can comment on the proposal by sending an email to casey@oibgov.com or by attending the meeting at 111 Causeway Drive in Ocean Isle Beach at 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.