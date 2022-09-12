Senior Connect
Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles.

The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.

“As our friends with the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program can tell you, fires can cause turtle hatchlings to become disorientated and wander away from the ocean, or even into the fire itself. This leads to injury and even death from the fire, or nearby predators,” wrote the OIFD in the PSA.

These holes can also be hard to notice and are a hazard for both regular beachgoers and emergency responders.

Digging a hole is allowed, but it must be attended at all time and be filled up before it is left alone. You can also build a beach bonfire starting in November by obtaining a permit on the town website.

“Digging holes and making fire are two of our most primal instincts as humans, and the good news is no one is saying you can’t enjoy the benefits of either. We just have to use a little more advanced thinking and courtesy when doing so,” said the OIFD.

