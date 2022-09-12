New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to help low income families meet their rental housing needs, New Hanover County has announced it will offer the Workforce Housing Gap Rental Assistance Pilot Program for a second year with several updates.

“Under the updated guidelines, households earning between 60 to 80 percent of the Area Median Income are eligible for the program and qualified households will be directly provided a $450 reimbursement subsidy per month to compensate for rental costs,” a news release from the county states.

“This program is an important service for our residents who need assistance closing the gap between their income and rental costs,” said Senior Long Range Planner Rachel LaCoe, who manages the county’s new Workforce Housing team. “Based on updated federal guidance for the use of these funds, we will be serving a slightly lower income range this year than we did the first year.

“We will also be increasing the monthly amount provided to households because we know there has been an increase in rent prices over the past year. We hope this updated stipend amount will bridge that gap even more and help provide greater access to stable and affordable housing – which is a foundational element for every person to thrive.”

New Hanover County residents who meet the following criteria are eligible:

Total household income must be between 60-80 percent of the Area Median Income as defined by HUD.

Rent must be current when the application is submitted and must remain current while receiving assistance.

Total monthly rent cannot exceed 150 percent of the Fiscal Year 2022 HUD Fair Market Rent, meaning the maximum rents allowed are $1,400 for a one-bedroom, $1,700 for a two-bedroom and $2,300 for a three-bedroom dwelling.

Participants who previously received emergency relief funding related to COVID-19, including the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), are not eligible.

Households must have experienced a self-attested COVID-related hardship.

Participants who are selected will receive assistance for one year.

Applications for the program will be accepted through Sept. 30, and can be submitted online or over the phone.

Click here to apply online . Applicants must have an email address to complete the application.

Residents who don’t have access to internet or don’t have an email address can apply by calling 910-798-7180.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.