Movies and live music returning to Founders Park

Founders Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Live @ the Park and Movies at the Park are returning to Leland throughout the Fall for free at Founders Park, per an announcement from the Town of Leland.

Three bands will play at the Live @ the Park concert series. Local food trucks will be on site, but coolers are also welcome. Leland also recommends bringing blankets and chairs. Concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

  • September 22: Carolina Soul Band
  • October 6: Legacy Motown Revue
  • October 27: Striking Copper

The Movies at the Park events will begin at sunset, so be prepared for start times to vary slightly depending on the day. Same recommendations stand: coolers, blankets and chairs are allowed, and food trucks will also be at the event. The movies will include:

  • September 24: Luca
  • October 15: Hocus Pocus
  • December 10: The Polar Express

Any issues, delays or postponements due to weather will be shared via the Town of Leland or Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources social media.

