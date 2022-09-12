Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child

Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a Dallas-area man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a 7-year-old girl.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the northern district of Texas said in a statement Friday that Mark Allen Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Dallas after pleading guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

The 35-year-old Miller was arrested on Jan. 12 after the girl’s father, with whom Miller was staying, said he walked in on Miller raping the girl, who was 9 years old at the time. The father said he and Miller had been friends for over a decade.

Prosecutors say Miller admitted to police that he had been molesting the girl for two years. They say he also admitted to producing child pornography, including at least five videos and 132 images involving the victim.

The 60 years Miller was sentenced to was the statutory maximum sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Erik Estrada, who starred in the 70s & 80s hit show "CHiPs", is going to host a new television...
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
"Papa Knot" carries out a tradition by doing a backflip into the Lockwood Folly River--at 85!
85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip in river
The Wilmington Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at noon on...
9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

Latest News

Police have arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found last...
GRAPHIC: Suspect in 8-year-old girl's murder caught after 6 months
Lily Kryzhanivskyy is a young girl who’s braver than many, with a story of survival she isn’t...
Girl attacked by cougar shares near-death experience
After a cougar attack nearly killed her, the young survivor shares her road to recovery and how...
Girl staying positive as she recovers from cougar attack
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during...
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Grand Slam title, top ranking