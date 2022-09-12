First Alert Forecast: gradual drying, some cooling through midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After an unsettled weather weekend, your First Alert Forecast features changes for the new work week. First, as a rainy low pressure system dissolves, chances for showers and storms will sink from 50% Monday to 30% Tuesday to 10% Wednesday. While daily high temperatures should stay consistent in the 80s, an infusion of drier air ought to replace lows in the 70s, initially, with fresher 60s for some of the midweek nights. Rip current and coastal flooding patterns are also likely to settle some.

The Atlantic tropical weather scene has turned tranquil again. Very few computer models suggest the carcass of the aforementioned low pressure system currently affecting the Cape Fear Region might attempt to redevelop tropically, over the Gulf Stream, this weekend. Hurricane Earl morphed into a powerful, extratropical storm off the coast of Newfoundland over the weekend. Two waves of low pressure near Africa carry low five-day development odds over wide-open water. No definable, direct Carolina tropical threats exist at this time.

Catch a full, detailed seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season is past its statistical peak, but there is still a lot left: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.