CCSO reports issue with main phone line, asks public to use alternative phone number
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that their main phone number is not working as of this time.
Per the announcement, CCSO’s phone provider is currently working to resolve the issue.
While the main line is down, CCSO requests that their secondary line, (910) 642-6552, be used.
