Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CCSO reports issue with main phone line, asks public to use alternative phone number

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that their main phone number is not working as...
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that their main phone number is not working as of this time.(Action News 5)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that their main phone number is not working as of this time.

Per the announcement, CCSO’s phone provider is currently working to resolve the issue.

While the main line is down, CCSO requests that their secondary line, (910) 642-6552, be used.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Erik Estrada, who starred in the 70s & 80s hit show "CHiPs", is going to host a new television...
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
"Papa Knot" carries out a tradition by doing a backflip into the Lockwood Folly River--at 85!
85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip in river
Caught on Camera: Uber-driving attorney from viral 2017 traffic stop assaulted in parking lot brawl

Latest News

Dr. Patel's widow called for change to dental anesthesia requirements, after her husband died...
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that...
USDA announces recall for select Sunset Farm Foods Inc. sausage products
Founders Park
Movies and live music returning to Founders Park