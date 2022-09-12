Carolina Bengals to host suicide awareness game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Bengals will host a “Suicide Awareness Dedication” game on Sept 17.

Per the announcement, a dedication ceremony will occur during halftime to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide. The game take place at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Rd. and will begin at 7 p.m.

Admission will be $10, while those 5-years-old and under can attend for free. For more information, please visit the Carolina Bengals’ Facebook page.

