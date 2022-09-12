Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Carolina Bengals to host suicide awareness game

The Carolina Bengals will host a “Suicide Awareness Dedication” game on Sept 17.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Bengals will host a “Suicide Awareness Dedication” game on Sept 17.

Per the announcement, a dedication ceremony will occur during halftime to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide. The game take place at Legion Stadium at 2149 Carolina Beach Rd. and will begin at 7 p.m.

Admission will be $10, while those 5-years-old and under can attend for free. For more information, please visit the Carolina Bengals’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Erik Estrada, who starred in the 70s & 80s hit show "CHiPs", is going to host a new television...
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
"Papa Knot" carries out a tradition by doing a backflip into the Lockwood Folly River--at 85!
85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip in river
Caught on Camera: Uber-driving attorney from viral 2017 traffic stop assaulted in parking lot brawl

Latest News

The Carolina Bengals will host a “Suicide Awareness Dedication” game on Sept 17.
Carolina Bengals to host suicide awareness game
The City of Southport announced that applications are being accepted for an appointment on the...
Southport seeking Historic Preservation Commission applications
The City of Southport announced that applications are being accepted for an appointment on the...
Southport seeking Historic Preservation Commission applications
The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic...
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.