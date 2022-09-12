Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. (Source: Robert Durst)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) – An unexpected guest crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut last weekend.

A large black bear showed up and helped itself to some cupcakes.

Laura Durst was having a party for her 2-year-old son when the bear popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.

Springing into action, some of the adults grabbed the children and took them into the garage. Some guests got into their cars and honked their horns, while others continued yelling at the bear to scare it away, but the bear was unfazed.

The bear made its way to the dessert table and began snacking.

Durst says the party guests ended up waiting inside the house until the bear left on its own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Erik Estrada, who starred in the 70s & 80s hit show "CHiPs", is going to host a new television...
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
"Papa Knot" carries out a tradition by doing a backflip into the Lockwood Folly River--at 85!
85-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip in river
Caught on Camera: Uber-driving attorney from viral 2017 traffic stop assaulted in parking lot brawl

Latest News

Closing arguments are scheduled Monday for R. Kelly and two co-defendants in the R&B singer’s...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly is predator who used fame to abuse minors
President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure law
The mother was found wet, barefoot and 'not communicative to the officers,' said NYPD Chief of...
Mother being questioned in drowning death of 3 children