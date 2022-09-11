Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: off & on showers continue into early this week

By Claire Fry
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Wilmington netted 1.27 inches of rainfall Saturday with other tallies across the Cape Fear Region varying between 0.1 to 3 inches. A much-needed break for the sprinklers! Shower and thundershower chances will continue to spike at times into Sunday and will continue to do so into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. A sharp cutoff between downpours and dry time may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, so please check in regularly with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data.

For those of you heading to the beaches, stay safe in the surf amid a moderate rip current risk. Though we are past the peak early Saturday morning, September’s full moon, known as the “Harvest Moon”, may cause flooding issues near high tide.

Elevated humidity levels, tight daily temperature ranges in the 70s and 80s, and thankfully no direct, definable tropical storm or hurricane threats complete your extended forecast. Expect a gradual drying trend from now through midweek. Catch more details in your seven-day planner right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Hurricane Earl has officially transitioned into an extratropical low as it barrels off into the North Atlantic. Off the western coast of Africa, a tropical wave has low odds of developing into a tropical storm in the next five days. Fiona is the next name on the list. Remember, September is the most active month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane is here to help you stay sharp and prepared.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Jesse Bright)
Demoted officer from viral Uber video was reinstated, then retired
Erik Estrada, who starred in the 70s & 80s hit show "CHiPs", is going to host a new television...
TV star Erik Estrada to host new renovation series shooting in Wilmington
Executives at Novant Health say despite its recent issues, New Hanover Regional Medical Center...
Former CEO of NHRMC says hospital would have failed without sale to Novant Health
Aerial view of Wayne County Biogas Facility
Environmental group says NC DEQ failed to inform public of contamination
Marijuana and cash collected by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

Latest News

Today marks the climatological peak of the hurricane season
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather will continue into early next week
Today marks the climatological peak of the hurricane season
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Sep. 10, 2022
Rain chances are rising this weekend
First Alert Forecast: a mainly dry Friday gives way to rapidly rising rain chances
Rain chances are rising this weekend
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Sep. 9, 2022