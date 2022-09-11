First Alert Forecast: off & on showers continue into early this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Wilmington netted 1.27 inches of rainfall Saturday with other tallies across the Cape Fear Region varying between 0.1 to 3 inches. A much-needed break for the sprinklers! Shower and thundershower chances will continue to spike at times into Sunday and will continue to do so into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. A sharp cutoff between downpours and dry time may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, so please check in regularly with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data.

For those of you heading to the beaches, stay safe in the surf amid a moderate rip current risk. Though we are past the peak early Saturday morning, September’s full moon, known as the “Harvest Moon”, may cause flooding issues near high tide.

Elevated humidity levels, tight daily temperature ranges in the 70s and 80s, and thankfully no direct, definable tropical storm or hurricane threats complete your extended forecast. Expect a gradual drying trend from now through midweek. Catch more details in your seven-day planner right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Hurricane Earl has officially transitioned into an extratropical low as it barrels off into the North Atlantic. Off the western coast of Africa, a tropical wave has low odds of developing into a tropical storm in the next five days. Fiona is the next name on the list. Remember, September is the most active month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane is here to help you stay sharp and prepared.

