First Alert Forecast: rain chances soar into the weekend

By Claire Fry
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Shower and thundershower chances are expected to spike at times this weekend and into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. A sharp cutoff between downpours and dry time may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, so please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data. For those of you heading to the beaches, stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl.

Elevated humidity levels, tight daily temperature ranges in the 70s and 80s, and thankfully no direct, definable tropical storm or hurricane threats complete your extended forecast. Catch more details in your seven-day planner right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Off the western coast of Africa, a tropical wave has low odds of developing into a tropical storm in the next five days. Fiona is the next name on the list. Today, September 10th, is the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane is here to help you stay sharp and prepared through the second half of the season.

