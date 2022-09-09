Updated COVID booster available in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bivalent COVID booster is now available from Pender County Health Department. The booster offers another layer of protection that previous boosters did not and is recommended for adults, even if you’ve had all four COVID vaccine shots.

People can receive this booster two months after their primary COVID shot series or two months after their last booster dose.

All COVID vaccines are available from the Pender County Health Department at the following locations:

803 S Walker St, Burgaw, NC 28425

15060 Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC 28443

If you have any questions call 910-259-1230 or visit Pender County Health Department.

