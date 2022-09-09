Senior Connect
Upcoming "BioBlitz" events to celebrate local pollinators

Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz
Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz(Provided by New Hanover County, National Recreation and Parks Association, Scotts MiracleGro)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Parks and Gardens is holding two “BioBlitz” events to celebrate pollinators and their role in ecosystems across the globe.

“These BioBlitz events will help us understand how we can all better protect pollinators and other important wildlife in our community, and they will engage more citizens in this effort. We also want people to explore parks they haven’t been to before and we hope this fun and interactive program will allow them to do that,” said NHC Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth in the announcement.

Both free events are suitable for all ages, and while not required, the organizers recommend guests sign up online at the links below. The events will teach guests how to use the iNaturalist app and best practices for taking photos of pollinators and plants.

The first event is on Sunday, September 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Museum Park (814 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.) Learn more and sign up here.

The second event is on Sunday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Smith Creek Park (633 Shenandoah Street, Wilmington, NC 28411.) Learn more and sign up here.

