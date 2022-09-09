Senior Connect
Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades at Founders Park

A conceptual rendering for Founders Park created by McGill for the Town of Leland
A conceptual rendering for Founders Park created by McGill for the Town of Leland(Prepared by McGill for the Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland is planning to use a design-build construction delivery method for some of the planned upgrades to Founders Park. On Thursday, September 15, the town council will consider entering into an agreement with Great Southern Recreation to provide design and construction services for the project.

If approved, Great Southern Recreation will design and build the Founder’s Park playground, fitness station and other unspecified site amenities. Other plans for the park include a splash pad, amphitheater and a veteran’s memorial.

The design-build delivery method was authorized by North Carolina in 2013 and allows for a single company or group to provide both design and construction services for a project under one contract. The primary advantage of design-build is speed; only a single contract with a single company is required. Certain requirements for the use of the method are laid out in the statute, but the town still makes the final call on whether or not to use the method.

Under the criteria, a project fit for design-build would need to be well-defined by the tone and have some sort of deadline. The town is also expected to make sure a quality product can be delivered, manage and oversee the project, make an effort in good faith to work with small and/or underutilized businesses, and meet any criteria set by the town itself.

Given the town’s plans to commence construction in January 2023, the proposal says the design-build method is warranted.

