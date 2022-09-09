Senior Connect
Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.(Kellogg's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kellogg’s is putting a new spin on a breakfast classic.

The company has created new instabowls that just need water.

The little tubs of cereal have milk powder inside. When you add water and stir, the milk rehydrates and instantly creates milk and cereal.

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

You can pop them in your cart at Walmart for $1.98 a bowl.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

