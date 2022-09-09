Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

High court blocks recognition of LGBTQ campus at Yeshiva U

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court...
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. The court acted Friday, Sept. 9, in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club.

The court acted Friday in a brief order signed by Justice Sonia Sotomayor that indicated the court would have more to say on the topic at some point.

The university, an Orthodox Jewish institution in New York, argued that granting recognition to the group, the YU Pride Alliance, “would violate its sincere religious beliefs.”

On the other side, the club said Yeshiva already has recognized a gay pride club at its law school.

A New York state court sided with the student group and ordered the university to recognize the club immediately. The matter is on appeal in the state court system, but judges there refused to put the order on hold in the meantime.

The Supreme Court has been very receptive to religious freedom claims in recent years.

In June, conservatives who hold a 6-3 majority struck down a Maine program prohibiting state funds from being spent at religious schools and ruled a high school football coach in Washington state has the right to pray on the field after games.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Pendergrass
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Car crashes into home in Wilmington
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II
The Proximity at Watermark, owned by SCS Ventures and applied for by Cape Fear Development...
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another

Latest News

Cobb County law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022....
Police: Georgia deputies serving warrant killed in shootout
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump team, Justice Dept. to make new Mar-a-Lago filing
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13
Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13
Leland considers agreement for company to design and build upgrades at Founders Park