Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival postponed due to weather risks on Saturday morning

The Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival has been postponed due to weather concerns on Saturday...
The Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival has been postponed due to weather concerns on Saturday morning(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Due to the possibility for rain and flooding Saturday morning, WECT has chosen to postpone the Get Fit with 6 Race and Festival to a later date with the recommendation of our First Alert Weather Team.

“Radar modelling has been consistent with the notion of scattered showers and locally heavy downpours in and around set-up time and during the race itself,” said WECT’s Gabe Ross.

WECT is working with Go Time to find another date for the event and will announce those details as soon as we can.

See our latest forecast

