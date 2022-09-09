First Alert Forecast: rain odds slim Friday, set to rise again this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Friday. We’re in the midst of a drying trend, but it won’t last long. Rain chances will remain minimal at 10% for most of Friday as fresh northeast breezes keep temperatures in the lower and middle 80s for Friday afternoon. Stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl. September’s full moon, known as the, “Harvest Moon” peaks Saturday at 5:59 a.m. and may cause flooding issues near high tide.

Some water issues to be alert for this weekend: one of the freshwater variety and two of the saltwater variety. pic.twitter.com/6jhovRIUfg — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) September 8, 2022

Shower and thundershower chances will spike at times this weekend and into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. A sharp cutoff between downpours and dry time may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, so please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data.

Elevated humidity levels, tight daily temperature ranges in the 70s and 80s, and thankfully no direct, definable tropical storm or hurricane threats complete your extended forecast. Catch more details in your seven-day planner right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Far away from land in the Central Atlantic, Invest 95-L has a small window in which to better organize in to a tropical storm before conditions become less favorable. Fiona is the next name on the list. September is the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season, with Saturday, the 10th, the statistical date. wect.com/hurricane is here to help you stay sharp and prepared.

