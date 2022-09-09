‘Everybody was crying’: Charlotte Airport passengers react to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Senior Connect
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sent shockwaves throughout the world Thursday afternoon.

For a group of passengers flying from London to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the news hit them a bit later.

The flight took off from London Heathrow Airport at approximately 2:02 p.m. local time, or 9:02 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. When the passengers boarded, many saw the news that the Queen’s health had taken a turn.

Sometime while they were in flight, the Queen passed. Most didn’t learn the news until the plane touched down in Charlotte around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

“The crew was all very taken when they heard that the Queen had died,” said Patricia Joyce, a Charlotte native coming back from visiting family in London. “I guess once you turn on your cell phones on the plane, we all got the news at the same time.”

WBTV spoke with several British passengers coming off the flight, most of whom were rushing to a connecting flight or a taxi and didn’t have time for an interview. But all showed genuine shock and emotion when learning for the first time that their Queen had passed away after a 70-year reign.

“Well it’s sad, she’s been a wonderful monarch for so many years,” Joyce said “She’s done so much for the United Kingdom and for the world. It’s always sad to hear that someone has died, but she’s led a very beautiful, full life.”

