Cape Fear Cooking: A simple dip recipe that’s great for pita chips

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the Glow Academy in Wilmington is sharing her recipe for Tabouli: a super simple dip recipe that is great for pita chips or with chicken or fish dishes.

To make 1-1.5 cups, first gather the following ingredients:

2 bunches of parsley, chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 green onion, chopped

1/2 lemon, juiced

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Add fresh ground pepper to taste

A few chopped mint leaves (optional)

2 tbsp soaked bulger wheat or semolina (optional)

Mix all of the ingredients into a bowl and it’s ready to serve immediately or refrigerate for later.

Tabouli comes from the Lebanese word for “dip” and comes from the mountain regions of Lebanon and Syria. The first versions of the dish originate possible as early as the 500s, and the bulger wheat or semolina flour was added in the mid 1800′s.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.