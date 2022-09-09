Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cape Fear Cooking: A simple dip recipe that’s great for pita chips

Cape Fear Cooking: A simple dip recipe that’s great for pita chips
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chef Gwen Gulliksen from the Glow Academy in Wilmington is sharing her recipe for Tabouli: a super simple dip recipe that is great for pita chips or with chicken or fish dishes.

To make 1-1.5 cups, first gather the following ingredients:

  • 2 bunches of parsley, chopped
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced
  • 1 green onion, chopped
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt
  • Add fresh ground pepper to taste
  • A few chopped mint leaves (optional)
  • 2 tbsp soaked bulger wheat or semolina (optional)

Mix all of the ingredients into a bowl and it’s ready to serve immediately or refrigerate for later.

Tabouli comes from the Lebanese word for “dip” and comes from the mountain regions of Lebanon and Syria. The first versions of the dish originate possible as early as the 500s, and the bulger wheat or semolina flour was added in the mid 1800′s.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Pendergrass
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Car crashes into home in Wilmington
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II
The Proximity at Watermark, owned by SCS Ventures and applied for by Cape Fear Development...
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another

Latest News

The Wilmington Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport
Yelp, the popular user-based review website has released a list of top 10 small foodie cities...
Yelp names Wilmington in 2022 Top Ten Foodie Cities
Blueberry Crisp on Cape Fear Cooking
Cape Fear Cooking: Simple, Tasty Blueberry Crisp
Cape Fear Cooking: Crowd-Pleasing Cookout Corn
Cape Fear Cooking: Crowd-Pleasing Cookout Corn