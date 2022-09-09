9/11 remembrance events scheduled for Southeastern North Carolina

Wilmington Fire Department

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at noon on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The ceremony is open to the public in-person or online via the WFD Facebook. It will be held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial near WFD Station 2 at Empie Park. Wilmington Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Joe Conway will give the keynote address at the event.

“The event honors the 343 first responders that sacrificed their lives to help others on September 11th, 21 years ago, as well as those who have given their lives in the line of duty to the City of Wilmington. During the ceremony, the WFD Honor Guard will raise the 9/11 Remembrance Flag and dignitaries will offer brief remarks,” said a WFD spokesperson in the announcement.

Cape Fear Community College

Cape Fear Community College is hosting an event to commemorate 9/11 on its north campus in Castle Hayne on Sunday.

People will gather at the Safety Training Center at 8:30 a.m. The event will include the laying of a memorial wreath.

The public is invited to attend.

Surf City 9/11 Bridge Walk

Surf City is hosting its third annual 9/11 Bridge Walk Sunday to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The walk starts at 8:46 a.m. but attendants are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m.. First responders will also be walking in the event.

The walk will start at the the bridge on the mainland side, go across the bridge, around the roundabout, and then back over the bridge.

Participants are welcome to bring flags and other items to commemorate the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Southport Fire Department

The Southport Fire Department will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.

According to the SFD, 343 fire boots will be displayed at the Southport Fire Headquarters to honor the firefighters who lost their lives in 9/11.

The Wilmington Pipes & Drum Corps also will perform.

Village of Bald Head Island

The Village of Bald Head Island Department of Public Safety and the Village Chapel will hold a ceremony Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the chapel.

Join the VBHI Dept. of Public Safety and the Village Chapel this Sunday 9/11 @ 9:30 am at the Village Chapel for a ceremony honoring victims, first responders and families who lost loved ones as a result of the terrorist attacks on the United States on the morning of 9/11/2001. pic.twitter.com/yxFl6nnwdy — Village of Bald Head Island (@VillageBHI) September 8, 2022

