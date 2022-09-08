Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington tennis legend delighted over Frances Tiafoe’s success at US Open

Simpson says he's thrilled to see Tiafoe succeed on the tennis court.
Simpson says he's thrilled to see Tiafoe succeed on the tennis court.(WECT)
By Ann McAdams
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a remarkable couple of weeks at the US Open. Serena Williams thrilled the crowds last week. This week, American Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semi-finals, the first African-American man to do so since Arthur Ashe back in 1972.

Wilmington tennis legend Lenny Simpson is known by many for his One Love Tennis program, where he teaches tennis to at-risk youth. But Simpson also competed in the US Open back in the 1960s, which was no small feat for an African-American man in that era. He said he’s ecstatic about Tiafoe’s success.

“Hey, he has made it into the big time. This is the first year of super success. That’s when you get past the quarterfinals and in a major event. You have made it. This is the hardest worker on the tour that I’ve ever seen,” Simpson said of Tiafoe’s remarkable achievements in New York.

24-year-old Tiafoe overcame some pretty incredible odds himself to make it to the semifinals of the U-S Open. The son of immigrants from Sierra Leonne, Tiafoe’s father worked as a janitor at a tennis center in Washington, DC, where Tiafoe was able to play for free and learned the game.

A lot of people learned Tiafoe’s name for the first time earlier this week when he knocked off superstar Rafael Nadal. Simpson says it’s a wonderful thing to watch, but reminded us never to forget the people that paved the way, like Simpson’s own coaches, Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson. He says they made this possible for him, Serena Williams, and Frances Tiafoe.

“To see [Tiafoe] make this charge. And make it to the big time. Is it does wonders for me. I’ve been in this game. fighting the system them for over 50 years and see him get to this height. I’m I’m thrilled to death for him,” Simpson said.

Tiafoe will play 19-year-old Carlos Alcarez at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon. It will be the first grand slam semifinal for both of them.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO...
TRU Colors to cease operations on Friday
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
Austin Pendergrass
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.
Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

“One in five people will have a mental health need in a given year, and most of those people...
‘You’re not alone’: NCDHHS Secretary talks about increased use of 988 and the push for more affordable mental health services
The contest is open to students enrolled in a New Hanover, Brunswick, or Pender County school...
Historic Wilmington Foundation holding Impact of Preservation Speech Contest
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit, volunteer group host “Say Yes to Life” gala to prevent teen suicide
Car crashes into home in Wilmington
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured