Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7.

The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County and discovered “a pound and a half of high grade majiruana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.” The arrests happened without incident.

The driver, Tyreses Pittman of Fairmont, was arrested for previous warrants, including Possess Stolen Firearm, Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling Keep Sale Controlled Substance and eight arrest orders for not appearing in court. He was taken into custody and given a $105,000 secure bond.

Lumberton-man Cyril Harrington is accused of various drug and firearm-related charges including Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Discharge Firearm to Incite Fear. He was arrested and given a $650,500 secure bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.