Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO...
TRU Colors to cease operations on Friday
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
Austin Pendergrass
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.
Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
New Hanover High School
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

Latest News

Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
The Proximity at Watermark, owned by SCS Ventures and applied for by Cape Fear Development...
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is directing families and caregivers...
NCDHHS alerts families to not purchase Mother’s Touch Formula
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries