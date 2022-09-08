Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor recommends frequent checkups for early detection of ovarian cancer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Michael Robinson with Novant Health’s Cancer Institute says it’s a cancer that isn’t talked about enough.

“We want people to be having regular follow up with their physicians whether it be their primary care physician [or] their gynecologist. Ovarian cancer is the fifth most deadly cancer that exists, and it’s the most deadly of all the gynecologic cancers of the female tract,” Robinson said. “There are about 20,000 new diagnoses that they’re expecting in 2022, and about 13,000 deaths.”

Robinson added that ovarian cancer can be more complicated than other forms of cancer, which is why paying attention to your body and checking in with your doctor often is crucial to early detection.

“One of the biggest issues with ovarian cancer is that there are other couple, you know, one is that there’s no screening for it, like we do have with cervical cancers, colon cancers. That makes it hard to detect,” Dr. Robinson said. “The other thing is that symptoms that people have are not very specific. So, you know, things we ask women to be on the lookout for are just really vague symptoms, maybe they’re, they don’t have as much of an appetite, they’ve gained some weight, lost some weight, you know, they feel some bloating, things that, you know, just may not prompt you to run to your doctor right away.”

Due to the nature of the symptoms, many people are diagnosed at an advanced stage with ovarian cancer, meaning if initial treatments are successful, the cancer is 80% likely to eventually come back.

While older women have a greater chance of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, it’s possible for a younger woman to also get it.

“The average age is about 63. But we do see these in younger women as well. You know, other risk factors are you know, aside from age, women who haven’t been pregnant before tend to have a higher chance of getting it. Family history can also increase women’s chances as well. So we know about 15% of of ovarian cancers are can be genetic in origin, meaning that there’s a gene being passed down through the family. And there are certain genes called the BRCA genes that can increase women and men too, but risks of cancers and women specifically breast and ovarian cancers tend to run together. We want women to be keeping up with their regular screening for colon cancers with colonoscopies and mammograms for their breast cancer screening as well,” Robinson said. “Don’t be afraid to contact someone, don’t wait, you know, six or eight months of having the symptoms.”

