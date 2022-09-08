Senior Connect
NCDHHS alerts families to not purchase Mother's Touch Formula

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is directing families and caregivers...
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is directing families and caregivers to avoid the purchase and use of Mother’s Touch Formula.(North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is directing families and caregivers to avoid the purchase and use of Mother’s Touch Formula.

Per the release, Mother’s Touch Formula does not meet the nutrient requirements for infant formula and has not been fully tested for potentially harmful bacteria. Additionally, the FDA stated that the formula has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.

NCDHHS stated that although the formula is not available for purchase in N.C. stores, it can be bought online. Those who have bought the formula are instructed to throw it away.

Parents and caregivers should contact a health provider if they have used this product and are worried about the health of their child. Those who would like to report a complaint or adverse event are encouraged to:

Families and caregivers are encouraged to visit the NCDHHS website for up-to-date guidance and information on accessing formula.

