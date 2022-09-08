Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Justice Dept. appeals judge’s order allowing for outside review of records from Trump’s Florida home

Lawmakers are demanding details about what was recovered from Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, MSNBC, SKETCHES BY BILL HENNESSY, FOX NEWS, POOL, WPTV, TWITTER, TAYLORBUDOWICH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that it was appealing a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

The department also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court.

Law enforcement officials said they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place, noting that uncertainty about the boundaries of the judge’s order had led the intelligence community to temporarily halt a damage assessment of the classified records taken from Mar-a-Lago.

“Moreover, the government and the public are irreparably injured when a criminal investigation of matters involving risks to national security is enjoined,” the Justice Department motion stated.

(CNN, WFOR, BILL HENNESSY, GETTY, ADOBE STOCK, DOJ, TRUTHSOCIAL, @REALDONALDTRUMP, TWITTER, @CJSPRIGMAN, SENATE, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLA., UNIVERSAL STUDIOS)

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted the Trump team’s request for a so-called special master and temporarily blocked the Justice Department from using for investigative purposes the thousands of records taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

That order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at the Florida property.

The Justice Department, which had strenuously opposed such an appointment, filed a notice of appeal Thursday, saying it was contesting the ruling to the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cannon, a Trump appointee, said the yet-to-be-named special master will be responsible for reviewing the records from Mar-a-Lago and segregating out those that are potentially protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

The Justice Department has been investigating what it says was the unlawful retention of national defense information at Mar-a-Lago as well as efforts to obstruct the probe. It is not clear whether Trump or anyone else will face charges.

The two sides were directed to submit proposed names of a special master by Friday. That role is often filled by a lawyer or former judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO...
TRU Colors to cease operations on Friday
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
Austin Pendergrass
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.
Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
New Hanover High School
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

Latest News

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Non-profit, volunteer group host “Say Yes to Life” gala to prevent teen suicide
Car crashes into home in Wilmington
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football...
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 4
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II