Historic Wilmington Foundation holding Impact of Preservation Speech Contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Historic Wilmington Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Impact of Preservation Speech Contest as part of the HWF’s 2022 Preservation Weekend on Oct. 6-9.

The contest is open to students enrolled in a New Hanover, Brunswick, or Pender County school as a junior or senior for the 2022-2023 school year.

“HWF has pledged nearly $2,000 in scholarship prizes to three winning students who must clearly, thoughtfully, and eloquently explain why a select local landmark matters,” Historic Wilmington Foundation stated in a news release. “Students may choose between nine sites: John N. Smith Cemetery, Gaylord Department Store, Greenfield Park, Gregory Congregational Church, Love & Charity Hall - Site of Daily Record (demolished), Captain Charlie’s Station, Brooklyn Arts Center, Pender County Courthouse, Eagles Island. Each contestant will have five minutes to present.”

Student applications can be found here and must be sent to scholarships@historicwilmington.org by Thursday, Sept. 29.

“An appreciation for preservation begins early, and the Impact of Preservation Speech Contest invites our region’s students to explore the Lower Cape Fear’s built history,” said Travis Gilbert, Executive Director of HWF.

The contest, which is limited to the first 25 qualified applicants, will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at Room U-170 at the Union Station building of Cape Fear Community College (502 N. Front Street). This event is free and open to the public.

The scholarships can be used to attend any U.S. community/junior college, approved vocational school, university, or college.

First place wins $1,000, second place wins $500, and third place wins $250.

