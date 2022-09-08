Friday Night Football: Week 4
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!
Friday, Sept. 9
Pender at Wallace Rose-Hill, 7 p.m.
Laney at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
East Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.
South Columbus at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Christian at Topsail, 7 p.m.
Dixon at Trask, 7 p.m.
Ashley at Knightdale, 7 p.m.
West Columbus at North Moore, 7:30 p.m.
Rosewood at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.
