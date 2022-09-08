Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Friday Night Football: Week 4

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!

Friday, Sept. 9

Pender at Wallace Rose-Hill, 7 p.m.

Laney at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

East Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m.

South Columbus at North Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Christian at Topsail, 7 p.m.

Dixon at Trask, 7 p.m.

Ashley at Knightdale, 7 p.m.

West Columbus at North Moore, 7:30 p.m.

Rosewood at Whiteville, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO...
TRU Colors to cease operations on Friday
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
Austin Pendergrass
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.
Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

Latest News

WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football...
Friday Night Football Pregame: Week 4
Friday Night Football: Week 3 part 2
Friday Night Football: Week 3 part 2
Friday Night Football: Week 3 part 1
Friday Night Football: Week 3 part 1
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 3