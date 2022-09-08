First Alert Forecast: rain odds lower into Friday, set to rise again this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a hot and occasionally stormy Tuesday and Wednesday, some small but pleasant changes are coming for the end of this work and school week. Thursday will have highs in the 80s with a 30% chance of a leftover shower or thundershower. Rain chances will shrink to 10% for Thursday night and Friday as fresh northeast breezes drive temperatures down to the 60s by Friday morning ahead of another trip to the 80s for Friday afternoon. Stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl.

Expect shower and thundershower chances to rebuild over the weekend and into part of next week as a plume of tropical moisture angles toward the Carolina Coast. As a sharp cutoff between rain “haves” and “have nots” may develop as this plume wiggles its way in, please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for posts and updates based on the latest available high-resolution data. Elevated humidity levels, tight daily temperature ranges in the 70s and 80s, and thankfully no direct, definable tropical storm or hurricane threats complete your extended forecast.

Catch more details in your seven-day planner right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

September is the peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and wect.com/hurricane is here to help you stay sharp and prepared.

