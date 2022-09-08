Senior Connect
Felon arrested after woman found dead outside NC police department, shots fired at gas station

J’Von Hartsfield
J’Von Hartsfield(Wake Forest Police Department)
By Kayla Morton, Lillian Donahue and Ashley Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Wake Forest police arrested a felon in connection with a fatal shooting that saw a woman turn up dead in a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department.

Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree said Wake Forest police have arrested Terrance J’Von Hartsfield, 33, and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by felon.

CBS 17 previously reported a man found a woman dead inside his car outside the Youngsville Police Department Wednesday afternoon after a connected shots-fired call came from a BP gas station in Wake Forest.

The person was discovered dead in the car at 1:30 p.m. and the shots fired at the gas station took place just after noon. Crabtree said the man arrived at the police department to report he found the dead woman inside his car.

No information about the victim’s identity has been shared by law enforcement, aside from her gender.

Crabtree said police were speaking with a person of interest as of 3:30 p.m., and later confirmed just after 9:05 p.m. that Hartsfield was the same man who reported the dead woman to police.

