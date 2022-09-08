Senior Connect
Environmental group says NC DEQ failed to inform public of contamination

Environmentalists say Wayne County biogas facility lagoon ruptures
Aerial view of Wayne County Biogas Facility
Aerial view of Wayne County Biogas Facility(Sound Rivers)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pamlico Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell says Eastern North Carolina waterways are impacted as the Department of Environmental Quality failed to mention contamination to the public.

“We didn’t find out about this spill until August, and it was by chance. There was no public announcement or public notice made by the state office, DEQ, letting people know that this happened and that is hugely concerning,” Howell says.

Wayne County biogas facility White Oak Farms/Legacy Biogas covered one of their lagoons to capture and generate biogas. In May, Howell says the cover of the lagoon ruptured and leaked a toxic foam of dead hogs, swine waste, and expired food products like deli meat and hot dogs, for weeks.

“What is actually in the waste contains a concerning level of contaminants for people should they be recreating in the waters or were during that time and also for the ecosystem for wildlife, fish population, and things like that,” says Howell.

Samantha Krop is the Neuse Riverkeeper and believes this incident deserves justice.

“I was conducting a routine flyover to monitor the watershed and noticed that something was immediately wrong with the facility. There were slits in the lagoon covers and could see the content within in some areas,” says Krop.

They want what happened to be resolved and have sent a letter to the DEQ requesting their immediate attention.

WITN reached out to the DEQ for comment on what these groups are saying but we have not yet heard back.

