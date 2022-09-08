Senior Connect
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards over $110,000 to N.C., Wilmington receives $5,000

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Sept. 8 that $112,250 in youth literacy grants...
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Sept. 8 that $112,250 in youth literacy grants have been awarded to nonprofits, libraries and schools across North Carolina.(WSAW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Sept. 8 that $112,250 in youth literacy grants have been awarded to nonprofits, libraries and schools across North Carolina.

Per the release, $5,000 will be given to New Hanover County, with Williston Middle School receiving $3,000 and the Brigade Boys & Girls Club receiving $2,000.

The foundation stated that they money will be used to “narrow the gap” between financial resources and the needs of learners. The purchasing of books, technology, as well as learning materials and equipment help aid this goal.

“During this back-to-school season, we are grateful for all of the educators, school officials, librarians, non-profit partners and volunteers who are working hard to help students excel and creating brighter futures for this generation of learners,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “We hope these funds will help provide needed resources, enhance educational programming and position teachers and students for success.”

For more information about the foundation and applying for the 2023 grant, please visit the Dollar General Literacy Foundation website.

