Developer withdraws application for Project Indigo Phase II

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Bald Head Island Limited, the developer of Project Indigo, has withdrawn its application for Phase II of the project as of Thursday, September 8. BHI Limited first submitted plans two years ago, and the most recent plans included 375 acres and over 1,500 housing units.

In July, the Planning Board did not recommend the zoning approval after complaints by some residents. The project could have doubled the population of Southport.

“The city does not currently have the electrical capacity to service a new PUD,” said planning board chair Sue Hodgin during July’s meeting.

The Southport Board of Alderman began a discussion of the project in August. Alderman Rich Alt expressed concerns about the impact to the nearby elementary school and to local traffic.

“The owners of that property have some vested rights to build something and that’s basically 1.8 houses per acre,” said Alt at the time. “We can’t tell them they can’t build anything. We have to take that off the table. The next question is what’s the density level look like and what’s the infrastructure that’s going to support that?”

