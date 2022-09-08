Senior Connect
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host inaugural first responders expo

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will host their inaugural first responders “fair and expo” on Sept. 10.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will host their inaugural first responders “fair and expo” on Sept. 10. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Columbus County Fairgrounds at 886 Prison Camp Road, Whiteville.

Per the announcement, the event will be free to attend and will include:

  • Demonstrations from first responders
  • A first responder “car-vehicle” show
  • Live music
  • Food vendors
  • A cook-off between local first responder agencies
  • An animal “adopt-a-thon,” including a $5 rabies shot clinic

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

