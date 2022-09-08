Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host inaugural first responders expo

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will host their inaugural first responders “fair and expo” on Sept. 10. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Columbus County Fairgrounds at 886 Prison Camp Road, Whiteville.

Per the announcement, the event will be free to attend and will include:

Demonstrations from first responders

A first responder “car-vehicle” show

Live music

Food vendors

A cook-off between local first responder agencies

An animal “adopt-a-thon,” including a $5 rabies shot clinic

