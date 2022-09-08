Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host inaugural first responders expo
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will host their inaugural first responders “fair and expo” on Sept. 10. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Columbus County Fairgrounds at 886 Prison Camp Road, Whiteville.
Per the announcement, the event will be free to attend and will include:
- Demonstrations from first responders
- A first responder “car-vehicle” show
- Live music
- Food vendors
- A cook-off between local first responder agencies
- An animal “adopt-a-thon,” including a $5 rabies shot clinic
