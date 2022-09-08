Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car earlier in the week.

According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a residence at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.

WECT has reached out to the WFD for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.