Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured

Car crashes into home in Wilmington
Car crashes into home in Wilmington(Wilmington NC Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car earlier in the week.

According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a residence at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.

WECT has reached out to the WFD for more information.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRU Colors, a Wilmington brewery which employs gang members, will close its doors Friday, CEO...
TRU Colors to cease operations on Friday
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth-grade boy died at a...
Wendell Middle School principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’ that prompted early release
Austin Pendergrass
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte.
Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
New Hanover High School
New Hanover County Schools under Title VI investigation for alleged racial discrimination in quality of school facilities

Latest News

Marijuana and cash collected by the Bladen County Sheriff's Office
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
The Historic Wilmington Foundation is hosting its 4th annual Impact of Preservation Speech...
Historic Wilmington Foundation holding Impact of Preservation Speech Contest
Owen, the recipient of the world's first partial heart transplant
Newborn child of Leland parents receives world’s first partial heart transplant
The Proximity at Watermark, owned by SCS Ventures and applied for by Cape Fear Development...
Wilmington Planning Commission recommends one housing project, denies another