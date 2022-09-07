Senior Connect
WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed...
A memorial of flowers continues to grow outside of Northside a day after a student was stabbed to death at the school.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student.

Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute with other students. Another student was also injured and sent to the hospital, while a teacher was treated at the scene.

Three students have been charged so far. A 16-year-old boy is facing voluntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a school official, and possess a weapon on school campus/property. A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have both been charged with two counts of assault and disorderly conduct at school.

WITN has repeatedly asked police to release the names of the victims. North Carolina’s open records statute requires police agencies to release the names of crime victims with the only exceptions being if the police feel the release would endanger the health of the victim or jeopardize a continuing criminal investigation.

Police agencies routinely release the names of crime victims to the media. Jacksonville police say because two of the victims are underage they will not release their names, even though that’s not an exemption in the state statute.

Funeral arrangements for Melvin have not yet been released.

