Wilmington Fire Department to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The City of Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 at Empie Park
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department will hold its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Noon on Sunday, September 11.

Per a county release, the ceremony is open to the public in-person or online via the WFD social media. It will be held at the Wilmington Fallen Firefighters Memorial near WFD Station 2 at Empie Park. Wilmington Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer Joe Conway will give the keynote address at the event.

“The event honors the 343 first responders that sacrificed their lives to help others on September 11th, 21 years ago, as well as those who have given their lives in the line of duty to the City of Wilmington. During the ceremony, the WFD Honor Guard will raise the 9/11 Remembrance Flag and dignitaries will offer brief remarks,” said a WFD spokesperson in the announcement.

